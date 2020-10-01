Officers seize 231 pounds of cocaine labeled as nutritional supplements

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Forty-seven shipments of cocaine base have been seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Cincinnati over the past two months.
CBP says the total amount of cocaine in all 47 shipments was 231 pounds.
The shipments originated from Peru and Columbia and were headed to individuals across the U.S., Canada, and the Netherlands.
Some shipments contained other scheduled substances such as powdered mescaline and other psychoactive, according to CBP.
The cargo descriptions stated the shipments contained nutritional supplements but tests showed the green, powdery substance contained cocaine base.
“Our officers' training and dedication to our homeland led to the discovery of these shipments,” Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie said in a news release. “Their skill and determination saved lives by taking hundreds of pounds of this dangerous drug off the streets.”
