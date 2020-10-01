Police issue statewide alert for endangered missing man

FOREST PARK, Ohio (FOX19) - A statewide alert has been issued for a missing man police believe may be in danger.
Bueford Silvers, 91, was last seen driving away from his Forest Park residence on Danbury Road around 3 p.m. Wednesday. He subsequently failed to return, police say.
Police describe him as 6′2″ and 165 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes.
The vehicle involved is a tan 2003 Buick Lesabre with a license plate UF54FP. The vehicle pictured below is not the actual vehicle.
Call 911 if you see Silvers or the vehicle. You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.
