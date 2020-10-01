Police searching for man who rubbed against woman in Kroger

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - West Chester police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of inappropriate sexual contact at a Kroger.
According to the incident report, around 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 17, the suspect rubbed himself inappropriately against a woman at the Kroger location on Princeton-Glendale Road.
Police say the suspect was driving a light blue Toyota RAV4.
The suspect is being sought on charges of sexual imposition.
Police are asking anyone who may have information to contact the West Chester Police Department at 513.777.2231 or CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.
Tips may also be submitted online through the WCPD anonymous tip line.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.