Police searching for suspect who stole from Old St. Mary’s in OTR

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect they say stole from Old St. Mary’s Church on 13th Street in Over-the-Rhine.
The theft occurred around 1:30 a.m. on June 15, police say, when the suspect broke into the church’s donation box and removed the contents.
Police say the suspect is thin, wears black rimmed eyeglasses and has heavily tattooed forearms. They also say he walks with a slight limp.
If you have any information, you’re urged to contact Det. John Taulbee at 513.352.1463.
You can submit a tip via text to CPD by texting 847411. Or you can submit your tip anonymously here.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.