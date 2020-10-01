Reds swept by the Braves, make MLB playoff history in shutout losses

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Reds were eliminated from the postseason on Thursday after losing 5-0 to the Braves in game two of the NL Wild Card series.
The Reds didn’t score a single run in 22 innings over two games against the Braves - the longest scoreless streak to open the postseason by any team in Major League Baseball history. The Reds broke the record of 20 innings previously set by the New York Giants in 1921.
They also became the first team in MLB history to get shutout over an entire playoff series, not including the one-game wild card scenarios.
Luis Castillo gave up one earned run over 5.1 innings. He also struck out seven. Reds starting pitching gave up just one run over 14 innings in two games against the Braves.
Raisel Iglesias gave up two home runs and three earned runs in relief.
