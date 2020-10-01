Teen sentenced for starting massive Hamilton warehouse fire

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - The teen charged with setting a massive warehouse fire that caused more than $1 million in damage was sentenced to 90 days.
Logan Henry must also keep employment, pay $10,000 restitution and must be registered on the arson registry.
The fire was in the warehouse at Laurel and Zimmerman Avenues south of downtown Hamilton on July 25, 2019 and forced nearby residents to evacuate.
Henry was 17 years old at the time of the blaze and Butler County Juvenile Court Judge Robert Craft ruled that he be tried as an adult.
No injuries were reported.
