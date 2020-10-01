WATCH LIVE: Hamilton, Clermont counties back in red alert level for coronavirus

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said Hamilton and Clermont counties have rebounded back into the red alert level on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System.
Hamilton County was last in the red on July 30. Clermont was on Aug. 20.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are 155,314 cases and 4,817 deaths.
“Today Ohio is reporting 1,327 new cases in Ohio, which is higher than what Ohio has reported during the past few weeks,” DeWine said.
DeWine said anyone who travels to a state on the travel advisory, he recommends they self-quarantine for 14 days.
On Tuesday, DeWine said he is considering changes to the state’s 10 p.m. last call order. He says he knows that cutting off alcohol sales at 10 p.m. has hurt bars and restaurants.
DeWine announced Ohio will start to rebid all contracts the state has with private Medicaid plans Wednesday.
Applicants must address children with complex needs, emphasize specialized care, focus on wellness and increase price transparency, DeWine said.
