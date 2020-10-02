Braxton Brewing Co., Graeter’s Ice Cream bring back Pumpkin Pie Ale

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Braxton Brewing Company and Graeter’s Ice Cream are teaming up once again to reveal the seasonal Pumpkin Pie Ale.
The brewery will be celebrating its fall flavor at the Covington taproom Saturday at noon.
Officials say the beer is reminiscent of Graeter’s Pumpkin ice cream flavor.
It is brewed with fresh pumpkin, lactose, and pumpkin pie spices.
There are also notes of golden brown pie crust created by brown sugar and a combination of malts giving it fall-like flavor.
The seasonal flavored beer, which has 6.5% ABV ale, debuted in 2018.
Graeter’s and the Braxton Brewing Company have also worked together on other flavored beer such as the Black Raspberry Chip Milk Stout and a Black Cherry Chocolate Chip White Stout.
