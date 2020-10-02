Prosecutor seeking death penalty against NKY man accused of killing ex-girlfriend

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - The Boone County Commonwealth’s Attorney will seek the death penalty in the 2020 death of a 32-year-old woman.

Capital punishment remains legal in Kentucky, but the commonwealth has not held an execution since 2008 and has held only three since 1976.

The jury must unanimously approve the sentence. All death sentences are automatically appealed to the Kentucky Supreme Court.

The shooting happened Oct. 3, 2020 at The Legends at Steeplechase apartment complex near Richwood. It resulted from a domestic situation, according to the sheriff’s office.

Story continues below.

Tiffany Kidwell and John Gentry (Provided/Boone County Sheriff's Office)

The victim, Tiffany Kidwell, and 34-year-old John Gentry had previously been in a relationship, the sheriff’s office said. After leaving him, Kidwell began staying with family.

A domestic violence order against Gentry was in effect at the time of the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.

Among the statutory factors making murder punishable by death in Kentucky is a situation where the offender murdered the victim when an emergency protective order or a domestic violence order was in effect.

Gentry allegedly followed Kidwell home and as she pulled into the driveway with their children in the backseat, he pulled in alongside her, walked up to the driver’s side door and shot her multiple times after a verbal exchange.

Before deputies arrested him, they say he also shot a 30-year-old man and stole his car. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger was also in the car but was not hurt.

A 3-year-old was shot during the incident with Kidwell. The child was transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital by Air Care and was reported as being in stable condition days later.

When being interviewed at the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, Gentry told detectives that he was out driving around after work and saw the victim driving home. He followed her to the residence on Winchester Drive to confront her about seeing their children.

Gentry allegedly told detectives that as Kidwell was attempting to dial 911 he removed a handgun from his waist and fired “until it was quiet.”

He nearly struck a responding deputy while driving at a high rate of speed in an attempt to flee the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Gentry was arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder, assault, wanton endangerment, robbery and fleeing or evading police.

“Tiffany was a very caring person and a wonderful mother. Her world revolved around her children and her family that included 8 loving brothers and sisters as well as devoted parents,” Kidwell’s brother-in-law, Nate Black told FOX19 after the shooting. “She was in the process of improving her situation for her children and sadly that reality was stolen from her.”

