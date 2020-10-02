Cincinnati pet magazine launches first model contest

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A Cincinnati pet magazine will be launching their first pet cover model contest.
Officials say CincyPet Magazine, an official lifestyle pet magazine in the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky area, will be running the contest through Oct. 31.
Pet owners can submit one photo per pet online. Readers can vote for their favorite pet once per day. The pet with the most votes will win a custom cover photoshoot with the magazine and Pet Love Photography, a deluxe gift basket, and a VIP invitation to a future CincyPet event.
Officials say prizes will also be awarded to the first and second place runners-up.
All the photos of the pets submitted may appear in a future edition of CincyPet Magazine.
