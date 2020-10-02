Cincinnati startup company adds electric car charging stations to Findlay Market parking lot

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Findlay Market and a Cincinnati startup company revealed two state-of-the-art electric car charging stations to the public Friday at the north parking lot in Findlay Market.
Findlay Market partnered with Electrada-a local electronic mobile startup company specializing in electric vehicle charging in infrastructure.
“Findlay Market is proud to partner with Electrada and be part of the EV Charging Renaissance. One of the Findlay Market values is ‘Responsible,’ demanding that we honor our role as stewards of a thriving landmark. We are committed to a greener future through several sustainability initiatives,” said Director of Communication and HR for the Corporation for Findlay Market Kelly Lanser. “The market sees 1.2 million visitors each year and serves a critical commercial and social hub of Cincinnati, allowing us to play a visual role in supporting Cincinnati’s transition to clean transportation.”
Officials at Electrada say the company partners with cities, workplaces, residences, retail outlets, parking facilities and fleet operators to deliver the charging stations.
“We’re so excited to share this new technology with our customers and to do our part to help the region embrace the transition to clean mobility and sustainable transportation,” said President and CEO, the Corporation for Findlay Market Joe Hansbauer. “Electrada has created a solution for us at the intersection of innovative technology, environmental friendliness, and customer convenience. And we get the chance to support a Cincinnati startup with big plans to revolutionize the way our community thinks about electric vehicles. It’s a significant win for everyone.”
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.