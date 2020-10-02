Cincy landlord violates court order same day he settles harassment lawsuit

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Cincinnati landlord is in jail days after he agreed to a settlement in a sexual harassment lawsuit brought by his female tenants.
John Klosterman and his wife, Susan, agreed to a $177,500 settlement Wednesday to resolve a lawsuit alleging he sexually harassed female tenants at 55 residential properties in Sedamsville beginning in 2013, according to U.S. Attorney David DeVillers.
The same day, according to court documents, Klosterman violated a protection order by texting one of his tenants. The protection order stated he was not allowed to contact any of his tenants by any means.
According to the complaint filed in the initial 2018 lawsuit, Klosterman engaged in unwanted sexual touching and offered to reduce and overlook late rent in exchange for sex.
Angel, the tenant Klosterman texted Wednesday, did not want to be identified.
Angel told FOX19 NOW Friday he would send her random messages pretending like he was talking to someone else.
“Then he’d start to lurk across the street, (...) and when I would come out to go to work, he’d just be standing there and just be eyeballing me and driving past the office all the time to see if my boss was there, and if he wasn’t, he would come in,” she said. “He would videotape our workers working on things and run up on them and harass them, question them. Like, he’s unraveling. He’s very mentally unstable. It’s strange.”
Angel added “just about everyone in the neighborhood” has a story about Klosterman "being creepy.”
Klosterman’s bond is set at $20,000 for violating the protection order and $10,000 for menacing by stalking.
He has to wear an electric monitor as a parole condition. Angel says the monitor alerts authorities if Klosterman comes within two miles of her home.
Klosterman will be in court 9 p.m. Monday.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.