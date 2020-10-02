Cincy landlord violates court order same day he settles harassment lawsuit

“Then he’d start to lurk across the street, (...) and when I would come out to go to work, he’d just be standing there and just be eyeballing me and driving past the office all the time to see if my boss was there, and if he wasn’t, he would come in,” she said. “He would videotape our workers working on things and run up on them and harass them, question them. Like, he’s unraveling. He’s very mentally unstable. It’s strange.”