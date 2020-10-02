CPS student leads effort to make masks for school, community

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A CPS student is leading efforts to make masks for her school and community.
Tamar Sella has sewn 350 masks for her neighbors, classmates, and community during the pandemic.
The idea to make and donate masks came to her back in Spring and since then, she’s put together a team of volunteers.
Tamar connected with Sew Masks 4 Cincy for supplies and mask-making kits and so far, Tamar and those volunteers have sewn and donated more than 1,100 masks.
She’s no stranger to the sewing machine and says although the work can be tiring, it’s rewarding.
"..it does get a little tiring but it makes me happy to see people wearing them. I’ve made them for my soccer teammates, my coaches, local postal workers and even the security guards at my school. I see them at our soccer games wearing them which is really special. "
If you want to get involved, you can contact Sew Masks 4 Cincy.
