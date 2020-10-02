Deadline for REAL ID is one year away

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - As of Oct. 1, Ohio residents have one year to secure their REAL ID that will be needed to present at Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screening checkpoints for boarding a commercial airline.
Due to circumstances resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security extended the REAL ID enforcement deadline from Oct. 1, 2020, to Oct. 1, 2021.
To get a REAL ID, individuals must provide specific documentation proving full legal name, date of birth, social security number and two proofs of Ohio residency.
