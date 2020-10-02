Delhi Twp. police looking for suspects after break-ins at florist, greenhouse

DELHI TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - Police are searching for two suspects they say are connected to two separate break-ins at local businesses.
Surveillance video from inside the warehouse of Tropical Foliage Plants on Foley Road shows one of the incidents under investigation.
Owner Dale Lutz says when he walked into work early Wednesday he knew something was wrong.
“I immediately noticed both our office spaces were in total disarray,” he said. “Just stuff thrown everywhere.”
Lutz says the suspects changed the vibe around the business, saying “you feel like you’re violated a little bit.”
He explains some tools were missing afterwards. “But we kind of dodged a bullet there,” he said.
Lutz thinks the suspects were after cash, of which says there is a short supply in a greenhouse.
Police say the same suspects were able to get their hands on some money elsewhere the same night, when they stole $200 in cash and flash drives from West Hills Florist.
“Hopefully somebody can come up with some leads for these guys,” Lutz said.
If you have any information, you’re urged to contact the Delhi Township Police Department at (513) 922-0060.
