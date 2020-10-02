Findlay Market collecting costumes for annual trick-or-treat event

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Trick-or-Treat at Findlay Market is going to look a little different this year.
The market will hold a costume drive, collecting gently used costumes for their neighborhood trick-or-treating event on Haloween from 4-6 pm.
Findlay representatives say they just wanted to have a safe space for the community to trick-or-treat and the donated costumes will allow kids to get dressed up for the event.
“We wanted to have a space for families in the community to trick-or-treat in a safe environment. All of the merchants will have candy both in the market and the surrounding storefronts,” said director of communications for Findlay Market Kelly Lanser.
Costume donations can be dropped off at the market during market hours, Tuesday thru Friday from 9 am-6 pm, Saturday 8 am-6 pm, and Sunday from 10 am-4 pm.
The costume drive will end a few days prior to Halloween to allow the costumes to be sanitized.
Kids will be able to pick up their free costumes on Halloween for trick-or-treating at the market.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.