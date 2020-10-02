Johnny Bench auctions off private collection at Louisville Museum

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (FOX19) - Legendary Red’s Hall of Famer Johnny Bench will be auctioning off a massive private collection in November.
The collection consists of over 150 lots available for bidding and will be the most significant single-player offerings to have ever been sold at public auction, according to the Louisville Slugger Museum.
The collection will be the showcase offering within the 17th Annual Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory Live Auction on Nov. 14, according to museum officials.
“I was blessed to play for 17 seasons with the Cincinnati Reds in front of the greatest baseball fans in the world," Bench said.
“At this point in my life, I have decided to share some of the items that I was so honored to acquire during my career with those very same fans that supported me all along the way," said Bench.
Johnny Bench Collection Highlights:
-Johnny Bench 1975 Cincinnati Reds World Series trophy (Est. $25,000-$50,000)
-Johnny Bench 1976 Cincinnati Reds World Series trophy (Est. $25,000-$50,000)
-1970 Johnny Bench Cincinnati Reds NL Championship ring (Est. $25,000-$50,000)
-Johnny Bench 1983 Final Career Home Run (#389) professional model bat (Est. $10,000-$20,000)
-1968 Johnny Bench National League Rookie of the Year Award (Est. $25,000-$50,000)
-Johnny Bench NL Gold Glove Awards for seasons: 1969-1977 (Est. $15,000-$30,000each)
-1983 Johnny Bench Cincinnati Reds professional model home jersey (Est. $15,000-$25,000)
-1989 Johnny Bench “The Catcher” original painting by Leroy Neiman (Est. $20,000-$40,000)
-Johnny Bench professional model catcher’s mitt c.1970s (Est. $15,000-$25,000)
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.