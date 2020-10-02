Man who assaulted, trapped woman in West End apartment bathroom tells his story in court

The 45-year-old Scott attacked Brenda Luper in at the Stanley Rowe Towers in July 2019. Luper told FOX19 NOW she and Scott, romantically involved for two months, had been in an argument when she tried to leave, at which point he attacked her. She then barricaded herself in a bathroom for 16 hours, during which he continue to threaten her and at one point fired a round through the bathroom door.