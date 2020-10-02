Man who assaulted, trapped woman in West End apartment bathroom tells his story in court

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Curtis Scott was sentenced Friday after being found guilty Thursday of abducting, kidnapping and assaulting a woman in a West End apartment.
The 45-year-old Scott attacked Brenda Luper in at the Stanley Rowe Towers in July 2019. Luper told FOX19 NOW she and Scott, romantically involved for two months, had been in an argument when she tried to leave, at which point he attacked her. She then barricaded herself in a bathroom for 16 hours, during which he continue to threaten her and at one point fired a round through the bathroom door.
Luper said eventually someone heard her distress, and the police showed up. Curtis ran but was captured by police two weeks later.
Friday at his sentencing, Scott revealed what precipitated the argument with Luper and his ensuing actions.
Scott’s defense attorney said Scott had recently lost his mother at the time and that when Luper insulted her memory, Scott snapped.
“I told her when she came home, I did not want to talk,” he said. “I did not want to be bothered. I just wanted to be left alone.”
Scott continued: “When she called my mom a ‘hoe’ when I was already in a dark place mentally and emotionally, she provoked me.”
Luper says even a year after the attack, Scott still has not apologized.
“Even though I know that he tried to kill me, the inner person inside me wouldn’t allow me to hate him enough for him to go to jail, and after coming here today, it just reminded me of who he is, a monster,” Luper said.
Scott was sentenced to 22 years in prison and will have to enroll in the violent offender database.
