NKY haunted house provides safe, sanitary scares

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Want a good scare while staying safe during the pandemic? A Northern Kentucky haunted house is promising just that.
The spooky decor at the Dead End Haunted House in Dayton, Ky. is there as always, but now it’s supplemented with signs reminding scare-seekers to socially distance and wear a mask.
You’ll also get your temperature checked before you venture inside.
The house’s haunting premise centers around the Hog Woman.
“A lot of us grew up in Dayton,” Travis Brewer said. “Our parents told us the story about her living on Route 8, got hit by a car, lived in a ditch.”
Brewer is one of several people behind the haunted house, which is in its second year of operation. Now in 2020, it’s committed to delivering its tantalizing freights safely.
“You have to fill out a COVID paper, just to make sure,” Brewer explained. “Get your temperature taken, and wear a mask. You know, keep social distance and stay safe.”
Brewer adds the house has a several sanitizing stations.
He also says the characters, which in the past would jump out and grab people, aren’t allowed to touch folks going through the house this year.
The Dead End Haunted House is open Fridays and Saturdays until midnight. Tickets are $10.
