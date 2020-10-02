OH lawmakers react to President Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio lawmakers are reacting after news broke Friday morning that President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.
“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately,” Trump tweeted just before 1 a.m. “We will get through this TOGETHER!”
Vice President Mike Pence tested negative for the virus on Friday morning and “remains in good health,” his spokesman said.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and his wife, Fran, offered their prayers.
“Fran and I join our fellow Ohioans in praying for President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after they announced early today that they have both tested positive for COVID-19,” he said. “Along with millions of others, we extend our prayers and best wishes to the President and First Lady during this time for a speedy recovery and for their good health.”
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said he did not come into contact with the president, his staff, or the Trump family during the debate in Cleveland, but will be taking a COVID-19 test out of an abundance of caution.
“His seat at the debate was at least 50 ft. from the stage, as well as the Trump family and friends. The Lt. Governor wore a mask the entire time,” his tweet reads. “Though he has no reason to believe he came into contact with anyone with a positive diagnosis, he will voluntarily self isolate at home until the results come back.”
Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown wished them a speedy recovery, but said he is trouble they did not wear masks at the debate in Cleveland.
Sen. Rob Portman is urging residents to support their community by wearing masks and social distancing.
“Jane & I send our best wishes to President and Melania Trump for a speedy recovery. I’m glad they immediately began to quarantine and I hope everyone will support their recovery by continuing to do their part to slow the spread by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing,” Sen. Rob Portman said.
