TSA officers recover 15 firearms at CVG within the last 6 months

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Transportation Security Information officers at CVG airport recovered 15 firearms within the last six months.
This brings the total of 24 firearms recovered statewide in Kentucky airports.
Five of the firearms were recovered at the Louisville Muhammed Ali International Airport, and four were recovered at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport.
In 2019, 44 firearms were recovered during the same period. Despite the decrease in airline passengers due to the pandemic, TSA officers say there still is a high rate of firearms recovered at the security checkpoints.
“Even with much lower than normal passenger numbers, we continue to find firearms at a very high rate at security checkpoints,” said TSA Federal Security Director for Kentucky Ray Williams. “Passengers must remember they’re responsible for the contents of bags, and our advice is to thoroughly inspect all personal belongings to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items before coming to the airport.”
TSA officers advise that carrying a firearm in a carry-on bag is prohibited. Passengers can bring a firearm as long as it is packed in a checked bag.
Passengers who bring firearms to a checkpoint will face civil financial penalties and potential criminal charges,
