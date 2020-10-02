USDA Farmers to Families program provides 1300 boxes of food for Cincinnati families

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Starting this weekend, at least 65 thousand dollars worth of food will be provided for families in need across Cincinnati.
It’s all part of the USDA Farmers to Families program.
The USDA Farmers to Families program purchases food from local farmers who haven’t been able to sell their crops due to COVID-91.
They’re now distributing that food through community and faith-based organizations throughout Ohio.
“When COVID hit a lot of farmers in Ohio were struggling because restaurants shut down schools and colleges shut down their foodservice programs and yes everybody went to the grocery store but we were buying frozen foods and nonperishables so we didn’t have to keep going back and so a lot of farmers were being forced to euthanize animals and burn crops or plow over crops because they couldn’t sustain the expense of keeping those going when they couldn’t sell it,” said Rebecca Hill, Co-Pastor of Life Church.
But now, that food will help those who are struggling the most.
A dozen community partners are picking up the food to distribute from their organizations.
The boxes are filled with fresh meats, fruits, vegetables, and dairy products.
“I know a lot of the people that we’re delivering to are out of work right now because of COVID and just to be able to help in the smallest way even just a box of food to help with their families, a lot of them have young children and there’s so many things that are chaotic in their lives right now and to help with this one small thing right now is a blessing,” said Christine Clark, Children’s Minister at Trinity Pentecostal Church.
Christine Clark is the Children’s minister at Trinity Pentecostal Church, being a mother of two herself, she says she knows the struggle.
“There have been times in my life where I’ve had needs and people have always come through and the Lord has always provided,” said Clark.
Mary Wolterman is picking up food for her neighbors in Price Hill.
“Is tremendous there are so many people that have been laid off there’s families that are struggling with all kinds of underlying healthcare problems that are not able to get out and work so I just feel like if we all would find out who our neighbors are and what the need is and look for organizations like this and try to help these people get on their feet again,” said Wolterman.
