Ohio voter registration closes Monday

The deadline to register to vote in Ohio is Monday.
The deadline to register to vote in Ohio is Monday.
By Kim Schupp
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The deadline to register to vote for the Ohio Nov. 2 general election is Monday.

Those registering after the Monday deadline will not be eligible to vote in the Nov. 2 election.

Early In-Person Voting at the Board of Elections Office begins on Tuesday.

Online voter registration is now available at VoteOhio.gov or people may register to vote at area libraries, public high schools, Bureau of Motor Vehicles facilities, and other government offices.

Voter Registration Forms may be found on the Board of Elections website.

