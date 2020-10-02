Voter registration closes October 5

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The deadline is fast approaching to register to vote in the general election on November 3, 2020.
The deadline for voter registration for those wishing to vote in the upcoming election is Monday, Oct. 5.
Those registering after the Oct. 5 deadline will not be eligible to vote in the Nov. 3 election, but will be eligible to vote in subsequent elections.
Online voter registration is now available at VoteOhio.gov or electors may register to vote at area libraries, public high schools, Bureau of Motor Vehicles facilities, and other government offices.
Voter Registration Forms may be found on the Board of Elections website.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.