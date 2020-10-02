WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeWine responds to president’s COVID-19 diagnosis, virus in Ohio

Gov. DeWine speaks on president’s COVID-19 diagnosis, virus in Ohio
By Brian Planalp | October 2, 2020 at 2:42 PM EDT - Updated October 2 at 2:59 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - Gov. DeWine is expected to respond in a 3 p.m. media briefing to news that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 late Thursday.

Previously Friday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and his wife, Fran, offered their prayers.

“Fran and I join our fellow Ohioans in praying for President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after they announced early today that they have both tested positive for COVID-19,” he said. “Along with millions of others, we extend our prayers and best wishes to the President and First Lady during this time for a speedy recovery and for their good health.”

