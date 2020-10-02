West Chester officials discriminated, retaliated against captains who complained about chief, EEOCs allege

“In early 2020, the township finally investigated the chief because we made formal written complaints about the pattern of retaliation against us and about his discriminatory behavior. We participated in that investigation. At the conclusion of the investigation, the township did not discipline the chief. I was then placed on a disciplinary plan that requires me to bring any retaliation concerns to the chief or be suspended or fired, even if it is the chief who is retaliating against me. This is not township policy. The chief, township and trustees also retaliated against me by making false public statements that damaged my personal and professional reputation.”