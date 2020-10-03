Cleveland police seek man who slapped teen girl with sandwich, knocked her out during violent assault

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are hoping the public can provide tips that lead to the location of a violent assault suspect.
According to police, detectives began investigating the report of the felonious assault on Sept. 30.
The victim’s parent called police and said her 17-year-old daughter was at the Gas USA station on St. Clair Avenue near East 123rd Street on Sept. 26 when the unknown male suspect, later identified as Raymond Jamel Shepherd, assaulted her.
Shepherd is accused of hitting on the teen girl, who turned his unwanted advances down, police said.
He then allegedly slapped her in the face with a corned beef sandwich and threw her to the ground, where he continued to kick the girl in the face and stomp on her multiple times.
The victim’s mother told police that the girl was knocked unconscious during the assault. She later woke up and realized her purse was missing.
The 33-year-old is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds.
Anyone with information regarding Shepherd’s location is asked to call investigators at 216-623-5518.
