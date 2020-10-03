Cool Saturday afternoon, rain chances increase Sunday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A cold start to your Friday with lows in the upper 30s, as we look ahead to a chilly weekend. While brief showers could pop up Friday and Saturday afternoons, we look for a more of a cloud and sun mix with highs near 60 degrees.
Sunday chilly rain will fall and high temperatures will be in the upper half of the 50s.
New models say the rain will end before dawn Monday followed by gradual clearing and cool weather again. By Wednesday next week we pop right back up into the 70s. with no rain in the forecast late week.
