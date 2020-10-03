Gov. DeWine declares ‘Day of Prayer’ for president, first lady

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted have proclaimed Sunday as a Day of Prayer for the president and first lady.
“The Day of Prayer is for President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, who have recently tested positive for COVID-19, as well as all those who suffer from and have been affected by COVID-19.” the governor said in a press release.
President Trump announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and was taken to a military hospital latter that day.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.