Gov. DeWine declares ‘Day of Prayer’ for president, first lady
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted have proclaimed Sunday as a Day of Prayer for the president and first lady. (Source: The White House / Andrea Hanks)
By Maggy Mcdonel | October 3, 2020 at 5:53 PM EDT - Updated October 3 at 6:15 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted have proclaimed Sunday as a Day of Prayer for the president and first lady.

“The Day of Prayer is for President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, who have recently tested positive for COVID-19, as well as all those who suffer from and have been affected by COVID-19.” the governor said in a press release.

President Trump announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and was taken to a military hospital latter that day.

