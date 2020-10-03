Kentucky reports highest-ever number of COVID-19 cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Kentucky reported the highest-ever number of new COVID-19 cases Saturday.
According to a report from Gov. Beshear, Kentucky has reached its highest-ever daily total and the highest-ever weekly total of new COVID-19 cases.
1,275 new cases have been reported in the commonwealth as of Saturday.
“This is our highest number of cases ever. This is the highest number of cases per week ever and we have one more day that will add to the count, and it shows that we have to do better," said Beshear.
This brings the total number of cases to 72,001, according to the governor’s report.
Of the newly reported cases, the report says, 166 were from children age 18 and younger, with 27 age five and younger.
“I need your help. We are seeing the coronavirus surging around the country. We are in another escalation here in Kentucky,” the Governor said.
The youngest positive case was of a two-year-old, according to today’s report.
Beshear also reported eight new reported COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky.
