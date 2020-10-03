Man killed after crashing into retaining wall in Boone Co., sheriff’s office says

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A man has died after a single-vehicle accident in Boone County early Saturday morning.
According to the sheriff’s office, the crash happened in the 3000 block of Hathaway Road.
They said Eric Schweikert, 34, was driving and traveled off the right side of the road.
He drove through the front yard of a residence and collided with a large retaining wall, the sheriff’s office said.
Schweikert was the only occupant inside of the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The collision did not happen within a close proximity to the home.
The Boone County Accident Reconstruction Team is handling the investigation.
The sheriff’s office said preliminary indications suggest that sped and alcohol were a factor in the crash.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.