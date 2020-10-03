Many walked remotely in the Cincinnati Tri-State Walk To End Alzheimer’s Saturday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Tri-State Walk To End Alzheimer’s may have looked different this year, but participants say they are just as motivated.
The walk moved to neighborhoods and parks instead of its usual location at Sawyer Point.
Saturday morning, many people walked remotely to raise money and awareness for the disease.
“I walk because my father and mother in law. My father died four years ago of it, and my mother in law died last year, you know it’s personal. And that’s why we walk,” said Bob McEwan, Co-Chair of Walk To End Alzheimer’s.
Co-Chair Matt Hambleton says this walk is special to him because he and his family walk for his father, Ross.
“You see so many people that are impacted, caregivers, and grandparents. It looks different this year, but we are still committed to ending this terrible disease, get out of the communities, and walk and have fun doing it,” said Hambleton.
Team Ross’s Race walked through their neighborhood to Ault Park and found the promise garden, a place they say, to reflect on the different ways Alzheimer’s has affected their loved ones.
Executive Director Of The Alzheimer’s Association Of Greater Cincinnati, Paula Kollstedt says she helped set up the promise garden and says she walks for her husband, Steve.
“My husband was a pilot, an engineer, he was the whole package and to see that fade away is just not right, so we are determined to end it and this walk is going to make it happen,” said Kollstedt.
“My mother suffered from dementia and Alzheimer’s, it’s a terrible, terrible disease, and it just robs you of everything," said Windows Direct USA director Homer Hodge.
“If we can do anything to help find a cure, we’re proud to do it,” said Hodge.
