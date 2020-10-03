Rain returns on Sunday afternoon

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Look for a sun and cloud mix and a dry Saturday afternoon with highs into the low 60′s. While we stay dry Saturday, rain will move in on Sunday.
While it will not be heavy rain, I do expect showers during the Bengals game into Sunday evening, with rain tapering by Monday morning. The bigger story will be the chilly cloud cover on Sunday with highs in the upper 50′s.
We stay in the 60′s and dry on Monday, however by Wednesday next week we pop right back up into the 70s. with no rain in the forecast until late week.
