Saturday dry and cooler than normal

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Temperatures Saturday morning in the low to mid 40′s with a dry day on tap during the afternoon. Look for a daytime high of 62 degrees.
Sunday chilly rain will fall during the afternoon and high temperatures will be in the upper half of the 50s.
New models say the rain will end before dawn Monday followed by gradual clearing and cool weather again. By Wednesday next week we pop right back up into the 70s. with no rain in the forecast late week.
