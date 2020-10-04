Cincy father finishes 1,000-mile journey inspired by daughter

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Tri-State man ran his thousandth mile since October 2019 this weekend to honor the birth of his daughter.
Mitch Kennedy has been leading local running groups in Cincinnati for several years, but he says a busy schedule pulled him away from running.
Kennedy’s daughter, Daisy, was born on Oct. 6, 2019. That’s when he committed to running 1,000 miles over a year in a journey he chronicled on Instagram.
Kennedy started his journey on Oct. 17, 2019. Just under a year later, on the weekend of Daisy’s first birthday, he’ll finish it.
Kennedy will run a half-Flying Pig Sunday, starting at Paul Brown Stadium and finishing by Moerlein Lager House. Monday, he’ll run a 5k to his his mark.
