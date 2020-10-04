Protester sues LMPD after rubber bullet injury, says she’s ‘a survivor’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shannyn White, 24, is suing two Louisville Metro Police officers and the department after she claims officers hit her with a rubber bullet while she said she was peacefully protesting in downtown Louisville.
According to the complaint, White said she was protesting the killings of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd at Jefferson Square Park on the night of May 29. While she was videotaping the protest and chanting, “Hands up, don’t shoot,” White said officers hit her directly in the face with a rubber bullet.
The evidence photo shows what appears to be a rubber bullet or pepper ball.
A group of protestors took White to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. The complaint states White sustained permanent physical and emotional injuries from the incident.
White’s attorney told WAVE 3 News on Tuesday their office will release more information during a press conference Wednesday.
The counts listed in the complaint are violations of the First, Fourth, and 14th amendment rights.
“It’s been an emotional rollercoaster,” White said. “I’m not even sure I’ve properly processed it yet.”
White now lives with a scar on her forehead. She said it’s a “strong reminder” of why they will continue to protest in downtown Louisville.
“I’m a survivor,” she said. “If anything, it should prove more of why we’re doing what we’re doing of why we’re out here.”
An LMPD spokesperson told WAVE 3 News the department will not comment on pending litigation. When asked about its policy for rubber bullets, a spokesperson said their officers do not use them.
However, LMPD officers can use pepper balls. According to their Standard Operating Procedures, it states, “The use of a chemical agent is authorized in circumstances when the officer reasonably believes that a degree of force is necessary to overcome actual, or anticipated, resistance by the suspect... However, the head, neck, and face should be avoided, unless exigent circumstances exist.”
On the evening of May 29, the same night White was hit, WAVE 3 News reporter Kaitlin Rust and photographer James Dobson were also hit by LMPD’s pepper balls. WAVE 3 News' investigation is still ongoing.
