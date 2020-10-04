Showers develop Sunday afternoon

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Starting out dry on your Sunday morning, but cloudy and cool in the mid 40′s. Showers are in the forecast Sunday and it looks like some rain will fall during the Bengals game at PBS. The best chance comes after 12pm and chances continue through late evening.
Rain will not be heavy and it will not be a day-long rainout but most of us will get at least a little rain.
High temperatures both Sunday and Monday will be near 60 and in the low 60s on Monday. Then warmer into the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday and dry.
Thursday and Friday will be slightly cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
It looks like dry weather will dominate next week and after the rain ends Sunday evening it will probably not rain again until October 14th.
