Sunday rain showers, move out for Monday morning

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Not a lot of rain Sunday, but most of us get at least some rain Sunday afternoon. Look for best chances after 1pm and that means we will have showers around for the limited fans at the Bengals game, especially into the second half. Otherwise a cool and cloudy afternoon with high near 60 degrees.
Rain chances out of here late Sunday evening and then we are dry for Monday morning’s commute.
High temperatures Monday will be in the low 60s then warm into the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will be slightly cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
It looks like dry weather will dominate next week and after the rain ends Sunday evening it will probably not rain again until October 14th.
