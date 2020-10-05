$1M bond set for man accused of shooting, killing ex-girlfriend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A $1 million bond was set for a man accused of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend in Boone County on Oct. 2.
John Gentry, 34, is charged with murder, attempted murder, assault, wanton endangerment, robbery and fleeing or evading police.
The judge said given the nature of the allegations, he is a “danger to others.”
Gentry pleaded not guilty to the charges.
The shooting took place at The Legends at Steeplechase apartment complex near Richwood, Kentucky, according to Lt. Phillip Ridgell.
Ridgell said the victim, 34-year-old Tiffany Kidwell, and Gentry had previously been in a relationship.
The shooting resulted from a domestic situation, according to the sheriff’s office.
According to Ridgell, Gentry followed Kidwell home, and as she pulled into the driveway with their children in the backseat, he pulled in the driveway alongside her, walked up to the driver’s side door and shot her multiple times after a verbal exchange, Ridgell said.
A Domestic Violence Order against Gentry was in effect at the time of the shooting, he said.
A 3-year-old child was also shot but is currently stable, according to a family member.
Before deputies arrested Gentry, they say he also shot a 30-year-old man and stole the car in which he was a passenger.
Ridgell identified the victims of the carjacking as 34-year-old Haley Lane, the driver, and Lawrence Ward, 30. Ward was treated for a gunshot wound and released from the hospital. Lane was not injured.
Lane tells FOX19 NOW Ward saved her life by taking a bullet in the leg.
When being interviewed at the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, Gentry told detectives that he was out driving around after work and saw the victim driving home. He followed her to the residence on Winchester Drive to confront her over seeing their children. Detectives say Gentry told them he removed a handgun from his waist and fired “until it was quiet" as the victim was attempting to dial 911.
Speaking Monday on the court order against Gentry, Kenton County Prosecutor Rob Sanders said, “As we see in this case, an order still is a piece of paper, and even though they’re a good thing, even though it helps law enforcement, even though they do provide a safer life for victims, no order is perfect. No order is going to stop a perpetrator that is determined upon committing acts of violence against a victim.”
One of Kidwell’s neighbors, Chris Groh, says Kidwell told him about Gentry and the abuse she endured from him.
“As real as the threat was, you never thought it was going to happen,” said Groh, who had offered his home as a safe space to Kidwell if something ever happened.
Kidwell’s father says his daughter had just begun returning to her old self following the abuse. He tells FOX19 NOW the system failed her.
Gentry is being held at the Boone County Detention Center.
