Airbnb blocks Halloween rentals to try to curtail COVID-19

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Airbnb says it is prohibiting one-night reservations for entire home listings over the Halloween weekend in the U.S. and Canada to block parties amid concerns about a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
The company says it will cancel previously booked reservations and reimburse guests.
Airbnb will fully pay for the guest reimbursements. That means hosts who have confirmed bookings canceled will still receive payment.
The company says they also are bolstering existing protections and technologies aimed at stopping as many large gatherings as possible that weekend.
“The great majority of guests are respectful of our hosts' homes and neighbors, and we understand that this initiative will disrupt many one-night reservations that might not have led to parties,” the company said in a news release.
“This action is designed to help protect our hosts and the communities they live in. We will also be introducing additional measures to complement the two-night minimum in an effort to stop as many large gatherings as possible.”
Anyone who violates Airbnb’s policy could have their account removed or face legal action.
