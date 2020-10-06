Bengals allowed to increase number of fans for home games

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - More fans will be allowed in Paul Brown Stadium for the remainder of the Cincinnati Bengals' home games.
The Ohio Department of Health and Cincinnati Health Department approved the team’s request to increase fan capacity to 12,000.
The organization will be expected to follow these guidelines from the ODH:
- Up to 12,000 total spectators per game.
- Additional seating sections and concourse walkways will be opened to accommodate more spectators while ensuring that six-foot social distancing protocols are maintained.
- Spectators will be directed to enter the stadium using the designated entrance that is closest to their assigned seat.
- Spectators will be grouped in “pods” of predominantly 2-4 people with no grouping larger than 6 individuals who are all members of the same party/group.
- Will follow the same operating standards and plans outlined in the original Cincinnati Bengals Responsible Restart Plan.
- Will coordinate/cooperate with the Cincinnati Health Department to allow its representative(s) to be onsite during the games to assess compliance, how the team’s spectator plan worked, and whether any modifications are needed.
The State of Ohio originally planned to only allow 6,000 fans for two home games this season.
The first of those games was this past weekend when the Bengals defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars.
This update will now allow for at least 12,000 at the remaining six home games.
Cincinnati’s next home game will be Oct. 25 against the Cleveland Browns.
Ticket information for the rest of the home games this season will be announced next week, according to the Bengals.
Season ticket members will be contacted with additional details this week and next, the team said.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.