Bengals, Cincinnati police team up for second year of flag football, youth mentorship program

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Tuesday kicks off the second year of a program that sees Cincinnati police and the Bengals engage with the city’s youth on issues of diversity.
The Dive Right program, which stands for ‘Diversity done the right way,’ uses flag football as a way to get kids together. Then police officers talk with the kids about social justice issues, implicit bias, conflict resolution and police-community relations.
The program is designed to ground young people in the community with concepts of team culture while exploring these complex issues.
Dive Right began when the Bengals called the Cincinnati Police Department more than a year ago saying they wanted to engage young people with these conversations. The team has given the program $150,000 to operate.
Other partners involved include the Cincy Rec Commission, Hamilton County Juvenile Court, Cincinnati Youth to Work, Youth at the Center and NEX College Tours.
The officers involved say programs like these are needed now more than ever.
“Yes, the climate is crazy at this point,” Officer Chip Todd said. “However, we do not have to be. We can build a bridge. We can be that voice that not all police officers can, or will, or do. But we can, will and do. We can bond together and make ourselves much better.”
The program centers around eight core concepts: Team, community, diversity inclusion, culture, awareness, confidence and leadership.
“We owe it to young people to give them some answers,” Officer Eddie Hawkins said. “They want to know how we got to this point in the world right now. Why are we here? You don’t want them to go and try to find the answers on their own. You want to give them some answers, give them some resources and provide them an opportunity to vent their frustrations."
The pandemic has changed the program’s format this fall. It will be held virtually from now until mid-November. But the goals and the messages remain the same.
“When it comes to a young person, I will do everything I can to help mold them and point them in the right direction,” Hawkins said.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.