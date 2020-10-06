Cincinnati man to spend next decade in prison after operating non-licensed pain clinic

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The owner of a pain relief clinic will serve the next decade in prison and pay back millions of dollars after he was sentenced in U.S. District Court on Tuesday.
Nilesh Jobalia, 55, of Cincinnati, owned and operated Cincinnati Centers for Pain Relief in Hamilton from 2013 through 2017, according to a press release from U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio David M. DeVillers.
Jobalia’s business operated much like a pain clinic, but the court found it was never licensed for that.
Patients would receive controlled substances even though they never saw a doctor, the release reads.
Fentanyl, oxycodone, methadone, morphine, and other controlled substances were prescribed to patients by Jobalia, according to court documents.
“Prescribing controlled substances outside the usual course of professional practice and for illegitimate medical purposes is illegal,” said Lamont Pugh III, Special Agent in Charge, U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Office of Inspector General – Chicago Region. “This defendant’s actions put the health and safety of his patients at risk and further exacerbated the ongoing opioid epidemic. The OIG will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to ensure that individuals who that engage in this illegal behavior are held accountable.”
"He was a dope dealer with a white coat and a license, and now he has neither,” Ohio Attorney General David Yost said. “He shares responsibility for the misery of addiction and death that we call by the clinical name of the opiate crisis, and I am glad to support the work of the United States Attorney in bringing him to justice.”
Jobalia’s also billed Medicare, Medicaid and the Bureau of Workers' Compensation for medically unnecessary prescriptions and services not given, according to DeVillers.
This resulted in more than $2 million in false claims, the release said.
Jobalia was charged with illegally distributing controlled substances, committing health care fraud and violating the anti-kickback statute, DeVilliers said in the release.
He was sentenced to 120 months in prison and ordered to pay $2.2 million in restitution to Medicaid, Medicare, and the Bureau of Workers' Compensation.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.