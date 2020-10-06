Cincinnati Metro unveils new Northside Transit Center

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Getting around the Northside just got a lot easier thanks to the long-awaited Metro Transit Center.
The new center sits at the intersection of Spring Grove Avenue and Blue Rock Street.
It features eight boarding bays with shelters, park and ride spaces, and real-time bus-arrival screens.
They will make it safer for riders who previously would have to stand on Hamilton Avenue on narrow sidewalks.
“Northside residents and visitors will now have a safer, easier, more convenient experience using Metro,” explained Metro CEO Darryl Haley.
Officials say Northside is Metro’s second-busiest transfer location after Government Square downtown.
The new facility will help alleviate traffic and congestion along Hamilton Avenue, according to Metro officials.
The Northside Transit Center will serve eight different bus routes and service will begin on Wednesday.
