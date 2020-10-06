Coroner IDs man killed in Colerain Twp shooting

COLERAIN TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - A 29-year-old man is the victim of a fatal shooting in Colerain Township Monday night, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.
Lebrandon Kelly, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene on Royal Heights Drive, a coroner’s report shows.
The case is considered a homicide and remains under investigation, according to the coroner’s office.
Colerain Township police said late Monday the victim, Kelly, was approached by a vehicle and then shot by someone inside.
No suspect information was released, and no arrests have been made.
FOX19 NOW will continue to update this developing story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.