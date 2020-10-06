Fountain Square ice rink returning - with a twist

“Bumper cars will be a unique, fun addition to the rink in a year that given us a lot of challenges and forced us to pivot from traditional events and activities,” Senior Vice President of Event Management for 3CDC Christy Samad said in a news release. “We’re grateful to DBL Law, Decal Impressions, HGC Construction, and the Rotary Club of Cincinnati, as well as UC Health and Fifth Third Bank, for their support of Fountain Square. We believe these bumper cars will become another winter tradition for families to enjoy for many years.”