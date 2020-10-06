Fountain Square ice rink returning - with a twist

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - An ice rink will be returning to Fountain Square in November with the addition of 16 brand new bumper cars.
Officials with 3CDC say the UC Health Rink, presented by Fifth Third Bank, will be the only one in the Tri-State to offer bumper cars on ice this fall and winter.
The bumper cars will operate along with ice skating from Nov. 7 to Feb. 15, seven days a week.
They may be driven by adults and children ages 7 and older.
“Bumper cars will be a unique, fun addition to the rink in a year that given us a lot of challenges and forced us to pivot from traditional events and activities,” Senior Vice President of Event Management for 3CDC Christy Samad said in a news release. “We’re grateful to DBL Law, Decal Impressions, HGC Construction, and the Rotary Club of Cincinnati, as well as UC Health and Fifth Third Bank, for their support of Fountain Square. We believe these bumper cars will become another winter tradition for families to enjoy for many years.”
The ice rink will open this year with new COVID-19 procedures in place, including a timed reservation system with a maximum of 80 patrons and increased cleaning processes.
Fountain Square visitors will begin to see rink construction beginning Oct. 16.
An opening weekend celebration is planned for Nov. 7 and Nov. 8.
