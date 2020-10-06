‘He deserves worse’: Family reacts to sentencing for driver after toddler, mother killed in crash

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The driver charged in a deadly 2019 crash, which resulted in the death of a mother and her 14-month-old child, was sentenced on Tuesday.
Clayton Ramsden, 18, was sentenced to 64 months in jail and his license will be suspended for 30 years, a judge announced Tuesday.
The family of the two victims, Wendy Brewer, 20, of Wilmington, and her 14-month-old daughter, Ariella Brewer, says this punishment is not enough for the pain he has caused.
“He deserves worse than what he got and it’s not fair,” explained Amanda Brewer, Wendy’s mother. “It makes you wonder what’s going on with the justice system.”
In February 2019, Wendy and her daughter were pronounced dead at the scene of a crash on Ohio 134 in Union Township, Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said at the time.
Ramsden, who was 16 at the time of the crash, was driving south with Wendy and Ariella inside when he tried to pass a van, according to troopers.
As he tried to move around, troopers say he hit the back of the van.
Ramsden’s car then over the center line and hit head-on with a car being driven by a 24-year-old man, OSHP said.
Another vehicle coming north collided with the car Ramsden, Wendy, and Ariella were inside of.
At that point, OSHP said the car burst into flames and was completely engulfed with the three inside.
Wendy died from blunt force trauma and smoke inhalation, the judge stated on Tuesday.
Ariella suffered a broken leg but was burned to death, according to the court.
Ramsden was airlifted to Miami Valley Hospital.
The sentence Ramsden received on Tuesday isn’t enough Amanda said.
“Five years is a slap in the face for what Clayton got,” said Amanda. “She [Wendy] has two surviving children that ask about them every day. Five years he gets out and gets to have his own life.”
Ariella’s dad, Robert Davis, agreed the punishment was not enough. He says he will now have to spend Father’s Day by going to see a headstone.
“To be completely blunt, I think the sentence was light,” Davies said. “For Father’s Day, I have to go to a headstone now.”
The judge made it clear to Ramsden how serious his crime is but says he has only been 18 for a few weeks and wants to give him the chance to turn his life around.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.