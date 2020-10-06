Jean-Robert to close Table restaurant

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Jean-Robert de Cavel says he will close his flagship French restaurant Table at the end of 2020.
“This is a bittersweet announcement for me to make. We just celebrated our Ten Years at the Table. It is the place I started out on my own, just with friends and community support," de Cavel said.
He says the building that Table is housed in has been sold and is slated to be demolished.
De Cavel says COVID-19 did not lead to the restaurants’ closure and service will continue until late December.
“I hope making this announcement now gives enough time for everyone who has enjoyed the Table to join us for a last visit on Vine Street,” he said.
De Cavel says he will now focus on Le Bar a Boeuf and French Crust while trying to find a new location for Table, hopefully before fall 2021.
