Man steals oxygen machine of Norwood resident, 71, with heart failure

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man is behind bars Tuesday charged with stealing the oxygen machine of a Norwood resident.
The police report shows the machine, complete with an oxygen tank, is worth thousands of dollars. It’s worth more to Wayne Burnett, 71, who lives with congestive heart failure.
Shawn Wallace, 51, is accused with stealing the machine from Burnett’s car, according to court documents.
Police were able to arrest Wallace and return the machine to Burnett within hours, but the 71-year-old says the stretch without it was a nerve-wracking.
“I think it’s bizarre myself,” Burnett said, adding he has “other words” for the incident he felt it better to leave unsaid.
Burnett says he lives with atrial fibrillation and that he uses the portable oxygen machine to help him breathe when he’s away from home.
“Between my heart and the machine, it keeps me going,” he said.
Tuesday morning he woke to discover someone had stolen the machine, valued at $2,600, from his car.
“There’s a downright good purpose for it, but all he saw was dollar signs for what he thought he could get out if,” Burnett conjectured.
Burnett says Wallace also stole a single dollar and his daughter’s headphones.
Police say the oxygen machine was found about a quarter-mile down the road in a parking lot. They explain Wallace was caught on camera with the machine.
Burnett says he’s upset someone went through his belongings but adds he’s happy to have his machine back.
Wallace will be in court 9 a.m. Wednesday.
