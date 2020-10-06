Miami University reports 13 residence halls at ‘Level 4’ COVID-19 outbreaks

OXFORD, Ohio (FOX19) - Miami University reported there are now 13 residence halls in ‘Level 4’ coronavirus outbreaks on their campus.
There are 35 residence halls around the campus.
The university implemented a color-coded system to identify COVID-19 outbreaks within dorms.
The residence halls listed as purple, or level four, are Anderson, Brandon, Clawson, Dennison, Emerson, Flower, Hahne, Havighurst, McBride, Minnich, Morris, Odgen, Symmes.
According to the university, there are 44 new cases.
The dashboard says there are 382 active cases as part of 1,754 cases reported. An estimated 1,372 have recovered.
The system, which is like the one Ohio uses for its counties, uses four levels to determine how prevalent the virus within a dorm.
Here is how the color-coded system breaks down:
- Level 1: Yellow - There are no known positive cases in your residence hall in the last seven days. Please exercise caution to avoid bringing the infection back to your hall.
- Level 2: Orange - There has been one or more known positive case(s) in your residence hall within the last seven days. Follow public health guidelines to avoid becoming infected or unknowingly infecting others.
- Level 3: Red - There have been several cases in your residence hall within the last 7 days. You are at a significant risk of becoming infected and must take aggressive action in limiting visitors and time spent with others outside of your roommate, practicing physical distancing, washing hands often, and wearing face coverings always, indoors and out.
- Level 4: Purple - There is a COVID-19 outbreak on at least one floor of your residence hall and those living in the identified residential zone (e.g. residence hall floor, corridor, wing, or building) are at very high risk for becoming infected. Miami will implement a Remain-in-Room plan designed to stop the spread of the infection for each residential zone at this level.
- Quarantine - If the Remain-in-Room Plan is not effective in controlling COVID-19 transmission, a mandatory quarantine of the entire floor or residence hall, depending on the spread of the infection, will be put in place.
Students living in a dorm on a floor that is in level four will be placed under the Remain-in-Room Plan.
